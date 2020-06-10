Barbara Jean Amis Meeks, 87, of Calvert City, passed away at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Calvert City Convalescent Center. She was born in Paducah, Kentucky. Barbara along with her husband owned and operated Meeks Restaurant in Possum Trot and the Dairy Dip in Calvert City. She was of the Missionary Baptist faith and was a member of the Eastern Star.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Brenda Lowery of Princeton and Ann Meeks of Paducah; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Bill Meeks; son, Michael Meeks; great-grandson, Brandon Canter; four sisters and six brothers. Her parents were Jessie Igart Amis and Ella Mae Hooks Amis.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with Rev. Mike Boyd, officiating.
There will be no public visitation.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Calvert City Convalescent Center Special Projects Fund, 1201 5th Ave., Calvert City, KY 42029, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
