Barbara Harned Bean, 90, of Paducah, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at her residence. She was born on June 24, 1932 in Oscar. Barbara was a member of Heartland Church where she was the organist at Bible Baptist and Heartland for many years. She loved the Lord and her church. She was a graduate of Lone Oak High School. When she was a junior she was asked to attend the 1949 Inauguration of Truman & Barkley. Barbara accompanied Alben Barkley’s grandchildren to Washington as their babysitter and was on the platform with them during the ceremony. She was the owner of Slim’s BBQ in Paducah with her husband, Fred Harned from 1954 till 1990.
Barbara loved her collection of butterflies and angels of which she had several throughout her home. She loved working many hours outside in her flower gardens. Barbara was a big Louisville basketball fan, she even sported a Louisville license plate on the front of her car. One of the greatest joys of her life was being called Mom, Mamaw and Mimi.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Teresa Kaufman (Frank); two grandchildren, Patrick Kaufman (Sarah) and Brad Kaufman (Sara); and four great grandchildren, Emma Kaufman, Mallory Kaufman, Caroline Kaufman, and Addison Kaufman; four stepchildren, Larry Bean (Candace), Judy Bean (Ron), Tammie Dawes and Don Bean (Melissa); six step grandchildren, Carla Browning, Kelly Volle, Morgan Puckett, Evan Bean, Alison Dawes and Jonathan Bean; five step great grandchildren, Katy Browning, Will Browning, Cameron Cook, Jaxon Volle and Henley Puckett; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Susie Emma Bolte and Bernard (Ben) Bolte; her husband, Jerrel (Jack) Bean; her first husband, Fred Harned; two sons, Freddie and Terry Harned; four brothers, Charles (Harold) Bolte, James Edward Bolte, John (J.B.) Bolte, Ben (Jr.) Bolte; and two sisters, Ella May Bolte and Ruth Naomi Bolte.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday June 4, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Russ Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at noon Sunday at the funeral home.
