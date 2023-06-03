Barbara Harned Bean, 90, of Paducah, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at her residence. She was born on June 24, 1932 in Oscar. Barbara was a member of Heartland Church where she was the organist at Bible Baptist and Heartland for many years. She loved the Lord and her church. She was a graduate of Lone Oak High School. When she was a junior she was asked to attend the 1949 Inauguration of Truman & Barkley. Barbara accompanied Alben Barkley’s grandchildren to Washington as their babysitter and was on the platform with them during the ceremony. She was the owner of Slim’s BBQ in Paducah with her husband, Fred Harned from 1954 till 1990.

Barbara loved her collection of butterflies and angels of which she had several throughout her home. She loved working many hours outside in her flower gardens. Barbara was a big Louisville basketball fan, she even sported a Louisville license plate on the front of her car. One of the greatest joys of her life was being called Mom, Mamaw and Mimi.

Service information

Jun 4
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, June 4, 2023
1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Jun 4
Visitation
Sunday, June 4, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
