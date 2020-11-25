ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Barbara Stratton Gore, 65, formerly of Paducah, died on October 20, 2020, at Mission Hospital in Asheville.
She worked as an engineer for Honeywell, General Electric and Texas Instruments, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
She is survived by three sisters, Katherine Donaldson of Gary, Indiana, Carolyn Stratton of Paducah, and Nwayni Stratton of Glenarden, Maryland; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar (Decon) Stratton and Rev. Sarah Stratton; and a sister.
She was cremated and no services were held because of her spouse’s health conditions.
Arrangements were handled by A Simple Cremation of WNC in Asheville.
A public memorial will be scheduled next year.
