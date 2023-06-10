Barbara Gilbert, 85, of Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.

She was a homemaker and member of First Christian Church of Paducah. She enjoyed bird watching, supporting UK Wildcats, playing bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Service information

Jun 17
Memorial Visitation
Saturday, June 17, 2023
3:00PM-5:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Jun 17
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 17, 2023
5:00PM
