Barbara Gilbert, 85, of Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
She was a homemaker and member of First Christian Church of Paducah. She enjoyed bird watching, supporting UK Wildcats, playing bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Jimmie (Debbie) Gilbert, Michael (Catherine Brooke) Gilbert, Patricia (Thomas) Davis, Pamela (Teresa Herndon) Gilbert, Cynthia (Michael) Hetzler; two brothers, Darryl (Judy) Newman and Robert Newman; eight grandchildren; and 19 great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Jimmie Gilbert; her parents, Henry and Ruby Newman; and three brothers, Glen Newman, Curtis Newman, and Willie Newman.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Friends may visit the family from 4 p.m. to service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
