MURRAY — Barbara Juanita George, 87, of Murray, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Brighton Gardens of Brentwood, Brentwood, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie George; and parents, Joseph Oliver Edmondson and Catherine Kirby Pettis Edmondson.
She was an original founding member of St. John’s Episcopal Church of Murray.
She worked various jobs throughout her life and working in the Murray High School cafeteria was her favorite.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda Moore, Nashville, Tennessee, Melissa George, Nashville, Tennessee, and Tina George, Murray; four grandsons, Wesley Huffer, Paris, Tennessee, Alexander Moore, Madison, Wisconsin, Matthew Moore, Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Andrew Moore, Nashville, Tennessee; and one great-granddaughter.
There will be no public visitation or services. A private family service will be held.
Memorial Donaltions may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1620 Main Street, Murray, KY 42071 or HOPE Calloway (Gentry House), 629 Broad Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements..
