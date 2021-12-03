CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Barbara Elizabeth Szmagalski, 72, of Clarksville, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Murray- Calloway County Hospital.
She was retired from Murray-Calloway County Hospital and was of Methodist faith.
Barbara was born in Sackville, New Brunswick, Canada, on July 15, 1949, to the late Wylie Calvin Trenholm and Mabel Ernestine McIntosh Trenholm.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by one brother, John Wylie Trenholm
Barbara is survived by her husband, Bogdon “BJ” Szmagalski, of Clarksville, they were married in Clarksville, on Aug. 9, 2016; one daughter, Kerie Ann Atkins Sturm and husband Pete, of Paducah, Kentucky; one step daughter, Amber Szmagalski, of Clarksville; three sons, Jerry Wylie Atkins and wife Kathy, of Benton, Kentucky, Tommy Lee Atkins and wife Becky, of Murray, Kentucky, and Jesse Neil Vaughn, of Murray, Kentucky; four stepsons, Donald Ashburn, of Clarksville, Jon Szmagalski, of Victoria, Texas, Matthew Szmagalski, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Jon Tralian, of Clarksville; two brothers, Manfred Morrison Trenholm and Angus Robert Trenholm; 10 grandchildren, Adrain Misner, Jessica Beecham, Chris Beecham, Kerie Lee Jones, Max Sturm, Kirsten Bynum, Autumn Sturm, Anne-Marie Atkins, Peyton Maxwell and Preston Maxwell; 16 great grandchildren, Paisley Edmond, William Edmond, Elizabeth Edmond, Kyleigh Dripps, Braydin Beecham, Haydin Beecham, Shawn Misner, Luke Misner, Noah Bechard, Georgia Cannon, Thoren Cannon, Ronin Cannon, Juniper Cannon, Brighton Fowler, Zane Johnson and Raelynn Esslinger.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Rev John Carey will officiate with burial to follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 4 — 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneral
