MAYFIELD — Barbara Jeanenne Redden Edwards, 75, of Mayfield, died 9:47 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was a member of the Northside Church of Christ, and a homemaker.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by her husband, Ralph Edwards of Mayfield; one son, Donald Clayton Edwards of Mayfield; two sisters, Karen Sue Redden of Calloway County and April Annette Hannah of Murray; and one grandson.
She was preceded in death by her son, Tony Lynn Edwards. Her parents were Zelnar Barber and Katie Afton Starks Redden.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Chris Kemp officiating. Burial will follow in the Edwards Cemetery in Marshall County. Friends may call after 12 p.m. on Sunday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
