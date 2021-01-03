Barbara Day, 86, of Paducah, died on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mrs. Day was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Robert “Bob” Day; a daughter, Penny Day Bane of Ellicott City, Maryland; a sister, Nora Neumeister of Whitewater, Wisconsin; a brother, Marion (Murph) Reed of Wisconsin; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Jimmy Day and Robert Day; and a brother. Her parents were Claud Reed and Margaret Louise Shipman Reed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
