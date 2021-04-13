EDDYVILLE — Barbara “Barb” Connor, 73, of Lyon County, died at her home on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
She was a Realtor with Coldwell Banker.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Ron Connor of Lyon County; three daughters, Sheri Hopkins of Pekin, Illinois, Angela Dowds of Marquette Heights, Illinois, and Kelly Ruwe of St. Louis, Missouri; a son, Richard Hopkins of Ledbetter; two sisters, Janie Spelbring of Marquette Heights, Illinois, and Judy Ginger of Phoenix; a brother, Dave Maynard of East Peoria, Illinois; 15 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Griffin; and a sister. Her parents were James and Beauton Trout Maynard.
Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Lakeland Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
