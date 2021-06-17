Barbara Campbell, 87, of Paducah, died June 14, 2021, at Clinton Place in Clinton.

She was member of Paducah First Baptist Church

She is survived by two nephews, Andy Oliver and Michael Oliver.

She was preceded in death by two sisters. Her parents were Harry Evans and Laura Harp.

Friends may call from noon — 1 p.m. Friday June 18, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Graveside services to follow at 1 p.m. at Maplelawn Park Cemetery. The Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating.

Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

