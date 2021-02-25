Barbara Burris

Barbara Jean Burris, 71, of Paducah, formerly of Cairo, Illinois, died at 4:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at her home.
She was of the Baptist faith and a retired administrative assistant at Westvaco.
She is survived by one brother, Rev. Ronnie Woods of Olmsted, Illinois; one granddaughter, Keyana Woods of Springfield, Illinois; two great-granddaughters, Beliar McKinney and Akemi, both of Springfield, Illinois; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Woods; and one brother. Her parents were Roy A. Woods Sr. and Algeria Woods
A memorial service is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Metropolis, Illinois, with the Revs. Ronnie Woods and Pam Carlton officiating. Burial in Spencer Heights Cemetery in Mounds, Illinois, will follow at a later date.
Friends may also call from 10 a.m. until the memorial hour Saturday at the church.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home, LLC, is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.