LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Barbara Burgess Mabry, 81, of Lenoir City, Tennessee, passed away on Aug. 12, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. Barbara was born on April 18, 1941, in Arlington, Kentucky, to the late Orville and Beulah Burgess. On April 12, 1958, she married her late and loving husband, Lee Mabry, at Corinth United Methodist Church in Cunningham, Kentucky.

Barbara was a proud member of Two Rivers Church of Knoxville and loved all things sports (especially attending UT football and basketball games), and anything her grandchildren were involved in. Barbara graduated with honors from Murray State University. Lee and Barbara were enthusiastic about classic cars and loyal members of the Smoky Mountain Model A Club and the Smoky Mountain Classic Thunderbird Club. Barbara had a successful career at Delta Airlines in International Marketing.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In