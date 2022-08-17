LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Barbara Burgess Mabry, 81, of Lenoir City, Tennessee, passed away on Aug. 12, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. Barbara was born on April 18, 1941, in Arlington, Kentucky, to the late Orville and Beulah Burgess. On April 12, 1958, she married her late and loving husband, Lee Mabry, at Corinth United Methodist Church in Cunningham, Kentucky.
Barbara was a proud member of Two Rivers Church of Knoxville and loved all things sports (especially attending UT football and basketball games), and anything her grandchildren were involved in. Barbara graduated with honors from Murray State University. Lee and Barbara were enthusiastic about classic cars and loyal members of the Smoky Mountain Model A Club and the Smoky Mountain Classic Thunderbird Club. Barbara had a successful career at Delta Airlines in International Marketing.
Barbara is survived by her children, Nancy Mabry Thompson of Nashville, and Nicholas Mabry (Carmina) of Knoxville; grandchildren, Jason Thompson (Laura) of Gallatin, Justin Thompson (Amanda) of Memphis, Lee Ann Thompson (Brent) of Nashville, Lucia Collins (Charles) of Denver, Colorado, and Grace Mabry, Fletcher Mabry, and Cruz Mabry of Knoxville; great-grandchildren, Callie Thompson, Sophie Thompson, Olivia Parker and Easton Parker of Gallatin, Zoey Brewer, Kasey Brewer and Miriam Mabry Thompson of Memphis, Wyatt Collins and Bodhi Collins of Denver, Colorado, and Sutton Lee Coleman of Nashville; sister, Keitha Burgess Voight of Denton, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and some very special lifelong friends.
She was preceded in death by her seven brothers, W.L. Burgess, Thomas Burgess, George Burgess, Kenneth Burgess, Orville “Popi” Burgess, Keith Burgess, and Terry Burgess, and two sisters, June Dunn and Judy Lane. A receiving of friends will be held from 1- 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Click Funeral Home at 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934.
A memorial service will be held at Corinth United Methodist Church in Cunningham, Kentucky, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Lunch to follow at the Cunningham Community Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society or your charity of choice.
