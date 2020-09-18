CUNNINGHAM — Barbara Bundren Fox, 75, of Cunningham, passed away at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born on January 8, 1945, to the late William Travis Browning and Mary T. Walker Browning. Barbara was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary DeJarnette of Cunningham; four sisters, Bonnie Coley of Paducah, Brenda Burnett of Paducah, Claudette Trimble of Paducah and Marilyn Housman of Ledbetter; two brothers, Paul Browning and Freddie Browning both of Paducah; four grandchildren, Dustin (Ashley) Rutherford of Paducah, P. J. McGregor of Lexington, Charlie (Kayla) Kidd of Madisonville and Amber (Jeston) DeJarnette of Cunningham; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Bundren, Jr.; daughters, Lisa Jean Bundren and Julia Bundren Kidd; son, Freddie Bundren, III.; sisters, Betty Browning and Mary Elizabeth Browning; brothers, Bill Browning and Steve Browning and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Ben Grimm officiating. Burial will follow at the Carters Mill Cemetery in Symsonia.
Visitation will begin at noon Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
