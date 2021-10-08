KEVIL — Barbara Beatrice Egner Curtis, 87, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Barbara was born to her late parents, William and Mary Hazel Graves on March 28, 1934. Barbara graduated from Bandana High School in 1952. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and also a Kentucky Colonel. Barbara was employed for several years at Teleservice, and was a cook on a towboat and several different restaurants. She was a dedicated, loving mother and enjoyed cooking for her family.
She is survived by three sons, Marvin Egner (Cindi) of Bandana, Kirk Egner of Kevil, and Lyndell Egner (Debbie) of Summerville, South Carolina; two daughters, Carol Egner Agers of Kevil and Cindy Egner Hill of Kevil; two brothers, Bill Graves of Kevil and Terry Graves of Mesa, Arizona; two sisters, Evelyn Champion of Kevil and Jane Ann Thomas of West Virginia; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Egner; three sisters, Mary Frances Graves, Erma Parker and Minnie Rogers; four brothers, Ellis Graves, Harley Graves, Jack Graves and Dured Wayne Graves.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter with the Rev. Billy Dale Crabtree officiating. Interment will follow at Newton Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneral
