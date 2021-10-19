METROPOLIS, Ill. — Barbara Austin, 89 of Metropolis, passed away at her home on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, with family by her side.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Community Christian Church with Rev. Mike Hardison officiating. A private family burial will be held.
Barbara Jean Ragsdale was born on Sept. 14, 1932, the daughter of Bonner and Laura Ragsdale. In the 1940s, she was a member of the Ragsdale Quartet with her father and friends from the local area. In July of 1951, she married Charles Austin. Barbara retired as bookkeeper for the city of Metropolis after more than 25 years. She was a member of Community Christian Church and enjoyed dancing with her husband Charles. After retirement, Barbara and Charles spent much of their time traveling the world.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 70 years, Charles; two sons, Jon Cary Austin and Charles Gregory Austin (MaryJo); one grandson, Cameron Blake Austin (Lindsay); four great-grandchildren, Cameron, Crayson, Austin and Banks; one sister, Phyllis Edwards; one nephew, Jeff Edwards.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Ashley Witherspoon; one niece, Sydney Edwards; and one brother-in-law, Richard Edwards.
Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be given in Barbara’s name to a cancer-related charity of your choosing.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
