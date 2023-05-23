METROPOLIS, Ill. — Barbara Ann Swenney, 72, of Metropolis, formerly of Tennessee, passed away Sunday morning May 21, 2023, while surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Shane Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Barbara was a member of Living Waters Full Gospel Church in Joppa.
Barbara is survived by her grandchildren, Matthew Hedden and Christian Hedden; sister, Brenda Anderson (Chuck); brother, Donnie Watts; aunt, Dorothy West; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Jean Watts; husband, Donald Swenney; daughter, Shelie Alder; sister, Frances Shelby; brothers, Robert Watts and Gary Watts.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. — noon Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Mark Flach, Philip Livesay, Zack Livesay, James Smith, Dale Helton, and Andrew Williams.
