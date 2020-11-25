Barbara Ann Stokes Whitlock Shaw, 86, of Paducah, passed away at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hosptial.
Barbara was a loving and devoted mother, a member of Reidland Christian Church for over 50 years and she loved arranging flowers in her free time; she was a retired bookkeeper.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice Kay Stewart, and husband, David, of Paducah; son, David Whitlock, and wife, Deborah of Arlington; stepdaughter, DeeDee Lindsey of Livingston County; three stepsons, John Shaw, Steven Whitlock and Lamont Whitlock; brother, Jerry Stokes, and wife, Joan of Griffith, Indiana; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Billy Joe Whitlock, and her second husband, Otis Shaw; her two sisters, Sarah Workman and Jeanette Davania. Her parents were William Edmond Stokes and Cora Meadows Stokes.
A private graveside service will be held at Clark Cemetery in Fulgham.
Contributions can be made to Reidland Christian Church, 5300 Kentucky Dam Rd, Paducah, KY, 42003.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of Covid, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
