Barbara Ann Simons, 82, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. Barbara was born the daughter of the late Bruce and Thelma Tuck. She was a member of Pottsville Church of Christ in Hickory, and a retired Special Education teacher who had a passion for teaching children with special needs. Barbara enjoyed crocheting and loved playing Scrabble. She also enjoyed cooking for others.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jack Simons; six children, Michael Bruce, Jackie Marie, Rebecca Ruth, Mark Andrew, James Paul, and Daniel Joseph; 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren and one on the way.
