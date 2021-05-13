Barbara Ann Reed Day, age 86, of Paducah, left us at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville.
Barbara was an avid bridge player, achieving the rank of Life Masters. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and sister. She loved listening to Elvis’s music and was able to visit Graceland. She loved being a wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother of two. Barbara was a member of Rolling Hills and Paducah Country club. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Robert “Bob” Day, the love of her life; one daughter, Penny Day Bane of Ellicott City, Maryland; two grandchildren, McKenzie (Kelsey) Bane and India Rose Bane; one sister, Nora Neumeister of Whitewater, Wisconsin; one brother, Marion “Murph” Reed of Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Jimmy Day and Robert Day; her parents, Claude and Margaret Shipman Reed; and one brother, Kenneth Reed.
A memorial visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
