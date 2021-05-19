EDDYVILLE — Barbara Ann Owens Story, of Eddyville, passed from this world into her heavenly home on May 14, 2021.
She was born July 10, 1932, in Paducah, to the late Adam Paul and Margaret Virginia Wilhoite Owens and was predeceased by her only sibling, Betty June Owens Nance. She was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman where she led the band as Drum Majorette for three years and was a cheerleader in high school and also at Murray State where she met her husband of 69 years, James Eddleman Story of Marshall County. They moved to Louisville where he earned his law degree and moved back to Paducah to begin his law practice before settling in Lyon County in 1960 where they raised their six children. Barbara quickly became involved with numerous civic activities and was a community leader for over five decades. In recognition of her good reputation, zeal, and contributions as a public servant, she was honored by the Eddyville Business and Professional Association as Citizen of the Year in 1986. In 1991 she was the recipient of the prestigious Jefferson Award from her hometown of Paducah for her outstanding public service and benevolent works.
Barbara was a member of the Eddyville Church of Christ where she taught Bible classes for 30 years. She was a charter member of the Lyon County Historical Society, served as president and vice president, and was a driving force in restoring the historic Cobb-Hussey house in Old Eddyville that houses the Lyon County museum (Rose Hill). Her passion for history and her tireless efforts to conserve, restore, and preserve our heritage was recognized when she was awarded the Lifetime Emeritus Award from the Kentucky Historical Society. Miss Barbara enjoyed educating youth groups, such as 4H and boy/girl scout troops, about the past and the importance of honoring and preserving it. She was named an Honorary Scout for serving as chairman of the Boy Scouts annual Valentines Bake Sale fundraiser for many years. She also taught the youth about civics and politics as well as making numerous presentations about protecting and sustaining our natural resources — especially the importance of water conservation and recycling. As an avid environmentalist, she was active in the Coalition for Health Concerns, a charter member of Concept Zero (citizen group formed to protect LBL from commercialization), led the HAWK initiative which successfully prevented chip mills from locating on Lake Barkley, received the William Kelly Iron Master Award and was a lifetime member of the Sierra Club, personally donating countless shrubs and trees to new businesses and parks in her community.
In the 1960s, Barbara was instrumental in organizing the PTA (now PTO) in the school system and served as president and parliamentarian at the district level. In later years, she was active with the Kentucky Literacy Council and served on the Lyon County Scholarship Foundation. As an officer of the Eddyville Woman’s Club, she chaired the scholarship committee, the beautification board, and was on the ad hoc committee to establish a Library District in Lyon County. She was a charter member of the Lyon County Democratic Woman’s Club and loved spending time each year registering high school seniors to vote. She was a member of the Lions Club and other charitable endeavors included serving as Easter Seals county chairman for many years and work with the Lions Club Telethon, which her father helped to establish in 1956.
Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, Jim; two sons, Paul Mark Story, Kuttawa, and Jimmy Story (Luanne) Franklin, Tennessee; four daughters, Margaret McQuigg (Steve), Kuttawa, Virginia Story Horn (Richard), Franklin, Tennessee, Sarah Jane Northcutt (Vaden), Fairview, Tennessee, and Betty Ann Pettit (George), Paducah; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A private family memorial service will be held.
There will be no public visitation.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Potter Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101 or to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
You may leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
