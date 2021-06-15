HIDDENITE, N.C. — Barbara Ann Martens Godby (Gross), 71, of Hiddenite, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her home.
Barbara was born Sept. 9, 1949, in Aberdeen County, South Dakota, the daughter of the late Ed Martens and Kathryn Gross Kowalke.
She was a homemaker and she loved joking, playing polka music, painting, baking, and enjoyed cooking for anybody. Barbara enjoyed traveling to the mountains and out West. She loved to surround herself with nature and animals.
Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Godby; the father of her children, Kenneth Wallace; sisters, Dixie Tomek, Sherri Martens.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Kathryn Sanchez (Dino) of North Carolina; Bobbie Jo Deccola (Joseph), Mary Wallace all of Ohio; her son, Kenny Wallace (Sharon) of Kentucky; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and two in the oven; her sisters, Linda Bishop, Anna Carter; her brothers, Henry Martens and Edward Martens; and a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The funeral service was held, Monday, June 14, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Dillan Bolt officiated.
Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Barbara Ann Martens Godby Family.
