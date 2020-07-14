CUBA — Barbara Ann Lockard, 76, of the Cuba community passed away at 3:08 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her residence.
She attended the First Assembly of God Church and His House Ministries; she was a member of the D.A.R., and she was a Homemaker.
Mrs. Lockard is survived by her son, Harley Ray (Angela) Lockard, Jr of Farmington; daughter, Myra Ann (John) Howard of Paducah; son, Joseph Ray (Valerie) Lockard of California; brother, Michael McClure of Houston, Texas; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harley Ray Lockard, Sr.; sister, Linda Jean Dale; father, Howard Edward Dick; mother, Myra McClure Dick Midyett.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Highland Park Cemetery with Rev. Chad Lamb officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at the service time Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 5215, Mayfield, Ky 42066.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
