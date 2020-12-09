PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Barbara Rich — 91 of Panama City, native of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away Dec. 4, 2020
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Ira Earl Rich. Also her parents Herman A. Kortz and Mary A. Langston Kortz, and brother Marion H. Kortz.
She is survived by her brother, Gene (Lynne) Kortz of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas; niece, Cindy (Kortz) Boyd and husband, Darrell and their three children Justin, Ashley and Meredith. Barbara is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara along with her husband Earl, lived a devoted life in service to each other and the service of God. They spent many years living in St. Louis, Missouri. Barbara worked at a local auto dealership handling the books for many years in her younger life. She traveled extensively with Earl during their life together, to include living and working in Nigeria for several years.
Barbara moved to Florida in her 50’s and began another career working in the self-storage industry. Barbara retired fully in 2005 along with Earl and moved to Panama City, FL. Barbara was always active in church everywhere she lived, and became active in the Church of Christ and First Baptist Church in Panama City.
Her wit and humor always lighted the life of those she met. She befriended many people in the area and traveled as much as she could with her church group friends and extended family. Husband, Earl became ill, being the dedicated and faithful wife, Barbara spent everyday tending to his needs over her own for several years. After passing, Barbara began another chapter in her life volunteering with Emerald Coast Hospice. For several more years Barbara gave her time to comfort and support Hospice patients and families going through the grieving of losing loved ones.
Barbara’s life was an amazing journey filled with love for her friends and family; service to her fellow man and set a true example of what a dedicated wife and servant of God should aspire to be. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, 401 E. 23rd Street, Suite C, Panama City, FL 32405.
