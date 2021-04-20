BOAZ — Barbara Ann Greer, 69, of Boaz, passed away at 1:36 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Barbara attended Murray State University one year, the University of Tennessee at Martin for three years, and received a Computer Science degree from West Kentucky Community Technical College. She worked with Directory Assistance for six years for AT&T and retired from Lynx Corp., where she worked in Insurance Claims. Barbara was a regular donor of blood platelets for the American Red Cross every four to six weeks. Barbara was a plain person and enjoyed the simple things of life. Her dog, Tess, was a big part of her life and a wonderful companion.
Survivors include one sister, Rose Sullivan and husband Terry of Boaz; nephew, Terry Lee Sullivan, and wife, Amy and their children, Ashley Marie Sullivan, Abigail Sullivan and Benjamin Hopper; nephew, Daniel Lee Sullivan and wife, Erica and their daughter, Leah Michelle Sullivan; and several cousins.
Preceding in death were her parents, William David Greer Sr. and Elwanda Stephens Greer; one brother, William David Greer Jr; and one great-nephew, Jonah Lee Sullivan.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the American Red Cross, 232 N. Eighth St., Paducah, KY 42001.
You may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.
