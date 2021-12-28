EDDYVILLE — Barbara Aldridge, 88, of Eddyville, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Caldwell Medical Center. She was a member of Eddyville First Baptist Church and was a retired secretary with Kentucky Department of Transportation.
Survivors include two sons, Greg Aldridge, Eddyville, and Randy Aldridge, Kuttawa; three sisters, Brenda Kennedy, Sonora, Joan Hill, Puryear, Tennessee, and Jean McDougal, Puryear, Tennessee; one brother, John Michael McCuiston, Puryear, Tennessee; four grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Futrell Aldridge; and one sister. Her parents were, John and Lottie Welby McCuiston.
Friend may call from 4 — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rolling Hills Cemetery in Eddyville.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38405-1942.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
