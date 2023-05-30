BARDWELL — Bailey Brooke Shehorn, 4, of Bardwell, died on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, in Nashville, Tennessee.
She is survived by her parents, Eden Brooke Weatherford Allen (Skyler) of Fulton and Luke Evan Shehorn of Bardwell; one brother, Colton DeJarnatt of Bardwell; three uncles, Justin Shehorn of Bardwell, Robert Weatherford of Clinton and Eric Weatherford of Wingo; her grandmothers, Lorri Akers Shehorn of Bardwell and Rhonda Parham of Barlow; her step-grandmother, Tamara Shehorn of Bardwell; two aunts; and five cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Terry Weatherford and Joe Shehorn.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Bardwell Baptist Church with Rev. Jason Burnett officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Friends may call 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Bardwell Baptist Church and noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, at the church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, P.O. Box 290369, 525 Royal Parkway, Nashville, Tennessee, 37229-0369.
