BARDWELL — Bailey Brooke Shehorn, 4, of Bardwell, died on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, in Nashville, Tennessee.

She is survived by her parents, Eden Brooke Weatherford Allen (Skyler) of Fulton and Luke Evan Shehorn of Bardwell; one brother, Colton DeJarnatt of Bardwell; three uncles, Justin Shehorn of Bardwell, Robert Weatherford of Clinton and Eric Weatherford of Wingo; her grandmothers, Lorri Akers Shehorn of Bardwell and Rhonda Parham of Barlow; her step-grandmother, Tamara Shehorn of Bardwell; two aunts; and five cousins.

Service information

May 31
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
1:00PM
May 30
Visitation
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
3:00PM-7:00PM
May 31
Visitation
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
