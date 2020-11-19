“Babe” Ruth White, 100, passed away at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at her residence.
“Babe” Ruth was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Paducah. She worked for Bell South in her early years. “Babe” Ruth was owner and operator of Adrian’s Restaurant in Lone Oak. Adrian’s Restaurant spanned four generations of the White family. Babe Ruth and Adrian White, her late husband, bought the restaurant in 1959 and ran it until 1972. They leased Adrian’s for the next 10 years to LeRoy and Lita Robinson. Babe Ruth made all the pies and pioneered French Silk Chocolate pie. Another popular item was coleslaw served with fish.
Mrs. White is survived by one daughter, Sue Ella Lyles and husband, Rudy of Lone Oak; three grandchildren, Adrianna Troutman and husband, Mike of Paducah, Angela Craig and husband, Clayton of Louisville, Robert Lee White and Albina Nelson of North Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Chaney Troutman, Ella Grace Craig and Adrianna Claire White; several nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian Tyler White, one son, Robert Tyler White, daughter-in-law, Sharon White; parents, Robert Lee Johnson and Ella Jones Johnson; two sisters, Bea Brake and Dorothy Lee Skipworth Henn; two nieces, Mary Ann Beyer and Brenda Tabor.
Graveside services will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Doom Chapel Cemetery in Lyon County with Rev. Russ Wilson officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Doom Chapel Cemetery, c/o Resa Ross, 13472 Dupree Worthy road, Harvest, AL 35749.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
