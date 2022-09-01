METROPOLIS, Ill. — Azalea (Schultetus) Golightly Lummis was born in Coulterville, and went to be with her beloved Jesus on Aug. 22, 2022, in Metropolis, one month away from her 96th birthday in the home of her daughter.
Azalea was one of 12 siblings that grew up working hard on the family farm during the Great Depression. She cherished her mother, Velma Schultetus, her father, Paul Schultetus, and the rest of her family as well as their German heritage. When she was young, after a devastating house fire her family moved from Coulterville to a farm they called Roosevelt Ranchlet near Grantsburg in Pope County. She helped her family on the farm, rode a horse around the area selling grits to her neighbors, and walked across fields and woods to spend time with her future husband, Hillis Golightly.
Azalea graduated from Brookport Community High School in 1944, and later studied at Murray State University. She taught in a one room schoolhouse, where she taught many of her own siblings, and then became a certified professional secretary. She became the treasurer, vice President, and along with her husband Hillis, became part owner of Southern Illinois Steel. During this time, she won an award for Secretary of the Year. Always faithful to church, Azalea taught Sunday school for many years, was a member of Azotus Church growing up, then Seven Mile Baptist Church, and was a founding member of Calvary Baptist Church / New Beginnings Baptist Church in Metropolis.
Azalea and Hillis married in 1946, later moved to Metropolis, and had two children, Richard Edward Golightly, and Cathe Jane Golightly. Hillis died in 1993, and she later married Pete Lummis in 1997. Her and Pete moved to Paducah, and they were well known and loved in the local restaurants of the area.
Azalea was tough and determined, but was kind, generous, loyal, and light-hearted. She always sacrificed for her children, valuing their education and reading ability, and worked hard to raise them to be the best people they could be. She continued to learning throughout her life even in retirement. She studied medical transcription, cake decorating, computer science, a Dale Carnegie course, and was active in Amway. She was always supportive of her children and grandchildren, held no record of wrong against them, and encouraged them to chase their dreams. She took care of her mother in her home her last years, just as her daughter later took care of her in her home.
Always adventurous Azalea took many trips with her family, from a dude ranch in Texas to chasing Haley’s Comet in Peru, from driving to Alaska, flying to Hawaii, and searching Germany for their family roots with her brother, and saw much of the world. She loved holidays and made them special for her family. In her retirement years, she fulfilled a dream and owned a restaurant and bakery. She designed unique houses for her family to live in, that included things such as indoor gardens and indoor swimming pools.
She is survived by her children, Richard (Debby) Edward Golightly of Jupiter, Florida, and Cathe (Kelly) Jane Glass of Metropolis, Illinois; one sister, Pauline Shirley of Westmont New Jersey; grandchildren, Toby (Leigh) Glass of Metropolis, Jacob (Careece) Glass of Metropolis, and McKense (Chandler) Shepherd of Russellville, Kentucky; step grandchildren, Jennifer (Lamont) Jackson of Jupiter, Florida, and Shawn (Kelly) Coury of Atlanta, Georgia; and nine great grandchildren and seven step great grandchildren; and sisters in law, Donna Schultetus of Lake Worth, Florida, and Ann Schultetus of Decatur; and many nieces and nephews.
Azalea was preceding in death by her husband of 47 years, Hillis Golightly, and her husband of over 20 years, Pete Lummis, her parents, Paul and Velma Schultetus; sisters, Laura Faulkner, Linda Crews, Sonia Eddington, Bonnie Whiddon, Elsie Williams; brothers, Treft, Bernard, Roland, Jules, and Quentin Schultetus; step grandson, Jeremy Coury.
The visitation and funeral service for Azalea will be at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus funeral home in Metropolis with visitation 9-11 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. service Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. All friends and family are invited to attend.
Pallbearers are Rick Golightly, Toby Glass, Jacob Glass, Kelly Glass, Chandler Shepherd, Lamont Jackson, Sam Glass, Riley Shepherd.
In lieu of flowers, please address donations to New Beginnings Baptist Church, P.O. Box 164, Metropolis, Illinois, 62960.
