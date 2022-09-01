METROPOLIS, Ill. — Azalea (Schultetus) Golightly Lummis was born in Coulterville, and went to be with her beloved Jesus on Aug. 22, 2022, in Metropolis, one month away from her 96th birthday in the home of her daughter.

Azalea was one of 12 siblings that grew up working hard on the family farm during the Great Depression. She cherished her mother, Velma Schultetus, her father, Paul Schultetus, and the rest of her family as well as their German heritage. When she was young, after a devastating house fire her family moved from Coulterville to a farm they called Roosevelt Ranchlet near Grantsburg in Pope County. She helped her family on the farm, rode a horse around the area selling grits to her neighbors, and walked across fields and woods to spend time with her future husband, Hillis Golightly.

