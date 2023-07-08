Audria Lillian Crawford, 82, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at her home with her loved ones nearby.
Audria was born in Paducah on Sunday, Feb. 2, 1941, to Roy and Fannie Arant. In spite of the many challenges she faced in life, she remained an incredibly sweet, loving woman whose soul mission in life was to love her children and raise them to become followers of Christ as she was. At the age of 45, she obtained her GED and went on to attend West Kentucky Tech. She was a retired certified dental assistant, working all of her career with Dr. Brent Wortham. She was also a longtime member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Everywhere she went, she spread joy with her infectious laugh and ability to find beauty in simplicity.
Mrs. Crawford is survived by her daughters, Paula Kingsbury (Lance) of Portland, Tennessee, Toni Phillips (Jimmy) of Smithfield, North Carolina, and Joni Knight (David) of Gilbertsville; her sons, Buddy Baker (Jan) of California, and J. T. Crawford (Wendy) of Paducah; her sister, Loretta Bailey of Louisville; two step-sons David Edward Crawford of Tennessee, and John Leonard Crawford of Texas; and 18 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Crawford was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, David Crawford; her parents, Roy Arant and Fannie Belle Wille Arant; her sisters, Lena Perry, Barbara Wyatt, and Joetta Whitten; her brothers, James Roy Arant and Paul Arant.
Public visitation will begin at noon with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah with Clay Hall officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2945 Oaks Road, Paducah, KY 42003; or Gideons International, P.O. Box 8436, Paducah, KY 42002.
