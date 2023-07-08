Audria Lillian Crawford, 82, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at her home with her loved ones nearby.

Audria was born in Paducah on Sunday, Feb. 2, 1941, to Roy and Fannie Arant. In spite of the many challenges she faced in life, she remained an incredibly sweet, loving woman whose soul mission in life was to love her children and raise them to become followers of Christ as she was. At the age of 45, she obtained her GED and went on to attend West Kentucky Tech. She was a retired certified dental assistant, working all of her career with Dr. Brent Wortham. She was also a longtime member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Everywhere she went, she spread joy with her infectious laugh and ability to find beauty in simplicity.

Service information

Jul 9
Memorial Service
Sunday, July 9, 2023
1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Jul 9
Visitation
Sunday, July 9, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
