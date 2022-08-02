MURRAY — Audrey Brown, 71, of Murray, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.

Ms. Brown was born on Aug. 8, 1950, in Bowling Green, to the late Bethel Richardson and Sina (Wheeler) Richardson. She was a retired educator from the Murray Independent School District and Murray State University. She coached girls basketball, softball, and track at both the middle and high school level, assisted with Special Olympics and dedicated many summers to the Upward Bound program at Murray State. In addition,

