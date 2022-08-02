MURRAY — Audrey Brown, 71, of Murray, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Ms. Brown was born on Aug. 8, 1950, in Bowling Green, to the late Bethel Richardson and Sina (Wheeler) Richardson. She was a retired educator from the Murray Independent School District and Murray State University. She coached girls basketball, softball, and track at both the middle and high school level, assisted with Special Olympics and dedicated many summers to the Upward Bound program at Murray State. In addition,
she was the statistician for the Murray High School Football team for 15 years — and adamantly declared that the 1994 Tigers Football Team is the REAL State Champion!! In recognition of her many years of service, Audrey was a 2020 Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two nieces, Mary and Sina Hurter; one nephew, Jonathan Hosford; as well as one brother-in-law, Keith Hosford.
Survivors include one son, Mickey Brown and wife Sherri of Knoxville, Tennessee; three sisters, Michele Stewart and husband Roy of Nashville, Tennessee; Brenda Hosford of Murray, Kentucky; and Beth Hurter and husband Mark of Toney, Alabama; one grandson, Dylan Knight of Knoxville, Tennessee; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Murray Memorial Gardens with Boyd Smith officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Main Street Youth Center, 513 S. 4th St. Murray, KY 42071.
