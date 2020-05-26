METROPOLIS, Ill. — Audra Michelle “Shelly” Russell, 52, of Metropolis, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Massac Memorial Hospital.
Shelly’s lifelong assignment was serving alongside her husband, Mark, in the ministry. She worked for nearly twenty-five years as an administrative assistant at the Abbey Press Gift Shop in St. Meinrad, Indiana. She was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God. She had exceptional artistic talent and enjoyed painting, cooking, singing, and working with her flower. She was happiest spending time with her family and loving on her grandchildren.
Surviving is her husband, Rev. Mark Russell of Metropolis; three children, Jessica Lutz and husband, Rev. Jordan Lutz of Evansville, Indiana, Rebekah Tidmore and husband, Rev. Daniel R. Tidmore of Vulcan, Missouri, Marcus Russell of Evansville, Indiana; her mother, Connie Woods of St. Meinrad, Indiana; two sisters, Angie Woods of St. Meinrad, Indiana, Amy Hodgson of Louisville; one brother, Don Woods II and his wife Kori of Tell City, Indiana; five grandchildren, Jonathan Lutz, Christopher Lutz, and Arielle Lutz all of Evansville, Indiana; and two twins grandsons on the way; her in-laws, Carl and Darlos Russell of Evansville, Indiana; and a host of aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving church family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Lee Woods; her brother-in-law, Scott Hodgson.
Due to social distancing restrictions, the family will hold a private service with Rev. Glyn Pfohl and Rev. Jimmy Russell officiating.
Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at Lighthouse Assembly of God.
There will also be a celebration of life service for Shelly held in Evansville, Indiana, under the direction of Boone Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bethsaidia Cemetery in New Harmony, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Lighthouse Assembly of God Student Ministries at 670 Airport Rd. Metropolis, IL 62960.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of local arrangements.
