BARDWELL — Audie Maxine Mefford Watson, 76, of Bardwell, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at her home.

She was a member of Bardwell Methodist Church and recently attended Arlington Methodist Church. She worked for many years as a nurse with Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.

Service information

Jun 19
Graveside Service
Monday, June 19, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Roselawn Cemetery
US Highway 51 South
Bardwell, KY 42023
