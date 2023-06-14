BARDWELL — Audie Maxine Mefford Watson, 76, of Bardwell, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at her home.
She was a member of Bardwell Methodist Church and recently attended Arlington Methodist Church. She worked for many years as a nurse with Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Audie is survived by her two sisters, Patsy Wilson and Loretta Herndon; a brother, Derrell Mefford; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, Kenneth Lee Watson; a daughter, Sarah Krone; two sons, Bill Cordell and Jack Burleson; her twin sister; and her parents, Jack and Martha Mefford.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell with Rev. Keith Osborne officiating. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mercy Health Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
To send flowers to the family of Audie Watson, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.