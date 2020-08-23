TUCSON, Ariz. — Audia Mae (Riley) Meunier, 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Friday, August 14, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. Audia was born in Paducah, Kentucky, on April 30, 1927. She was married to her childhood sweetheart, Charles Alan Meunier (deceased January 2, 2002) for 56 years. She is survived by her daughters Doris E. Meunier and Jane Meunier Taylor; granddaughter Kathryn Meunier Bungard; and sister, Clara Jane Miller. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Myrtle Riley; brothers, Rupert, Chuck, Billy; and sisters, Helen, Julia, and Betty.
Audia is remembered as a bright, shining light to her family and friends. Audia was a Kentucky Colonel and Duchess of Paducah and a longtime member of Reidland Baptist Church, Kentucky. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy (1945) and Draughon’s Business College in Paducah, attended the College of San Mateo in California and the University of Colorado. She worked for the Fish and Wildlife Service, Postal Data Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Bureau of Land Management. She was President of Woman’s Club in Jackson, Kentucky, Girl Scout Leader for 15 years, 4H Club, and President of Paxton Ladies Golf Association in Paducah, Kentucky.
Audia was a “scratch” cook, talented seamstress, “Polly Ester the Clown” for her granddaughter and an avid golfer. At the age of 80 years old she made a hole-in-one at the Voyager Resort tournament in Tucson, Arizona. Audia’s other favorite pass time was playing bridge with her Paducah girls.
Donations in her memory may be given to Reidland Baptist Church, 5559 Benton Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
