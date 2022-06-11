Auburn White, 78, of Paducah, passed away Thursday June 9, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Auburn was a “Paducah Favorite” and could be seen riding around downtown Paducah on his tricycle. Since his retirement from Ideal Real Company, Auburn was very active volunteering his time to many area organizations and charities. He was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his caregiver, Sandy Wilson of West Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James White and Lucille Crain.
Friends may pay their respects 5 — 8 p.m. Monday June 13, 2022, at the Broadway United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday June 14, 2022, at the Broadway United Methodist Church. The Rev. John Sparks and the Rev. L Ray Chandler, Jr. officiating. Interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.