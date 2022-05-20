WICKLIFFE — Aubrey "Ray" Russell, 73, of Wickliffe, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab in Paducah.
Ray was the owner and operator of Ray Russell Repair and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed old movies, reading, and barbecuing.
Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Karen Russell of Wickliffe; one brother, Robert Wayne Russell of Paducah; one sister, Nancy Jo Russell of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Robert Russell and Ruby Estelle Russell; and two brothers, James Michael Russell and Alan Layne Russell.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Todd Hawkins officiating. Private family burial will follow.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
