Aubrey Earl Terry, 88, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Mr. Terry was born on Aug. 6, 1934, to the late Earl and Alma Terry in Jackson, Tennessee. He was a 1952 graduate of Augusta Tilghman High School. Aubrey was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church for 72-plus years where he was a deacon for 50-plus years. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 37 years, with the last 20 years having been a supervisor at the Avondale Branch. Aubrey had also worked five years as an escort at USEC and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Aubrey is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anna Jeanette Slayden Terry; a son, Stuart Alan Terry (Pam) of Paducah; two grandchildren, Nathan Terry (Aretta) of Benton and Anna Terry of Benton; and three great-grandchildren, Evylee, Kenzlee and Nate.
He was preceded in death by two brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jamie Broome officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon until the service hour of 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Immanuel Baptist Church 3465 Buckner Lane, Paducah, KY 42001.
