Aubrey Earl Terry, 88, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Mr. Terry was born on Aug. 6, 1934, to the late Earl and Alma Terry in Jackson, Tennessee. He was a 1952 graduate of Augusta Tilghman High School. Aubrey was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church for 72-plus years where he was a deacon for 50-plus years. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 37 years, with the last 20 years having been a supervisor at the Avondale Branch. Aubrey had also worked five years as an escort at USEC and was a Kentucky Colonel.

Service information

Jul 19
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Jul 19
Visitation
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
