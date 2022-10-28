Atona Churron Hill, 51, of Paducah, died at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was of the Christian faith and formerly employed as a caregiver.
She is survived by one son, Laken S. Pelt; her parents, Waddell F. Hill and Sharon E. Fitzgerald Overstreet; seven brothers, Waddell Hill II, Michael Hill, King Timothy Fitzgerald, Dan Overstreet, Alvin Overton, Brandon Hill, and Tony Williams; nine sisters, LaSharma Hill, Sharla Wilson, Sharon Overstreet, LaVonnia Bowman, Leshia Bibbs, Terrece Hill Zachery, Tonya Cooper, Denise Overton, and Danielle Fisher; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at New Greater Love Church with Rev.’s Dartanya G. Hill Sr. and Jewel Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Memorial donations to a Legacy Fund for Laken S. Pelt can be sent to Sharla Wilson for Christopher Pelt; WBH Federal Credit Union; 2501 Broadway; Paducah, KY 42001; 270-575-2776.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
