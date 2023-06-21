Aspen Jane Rupcke, infant daughter of Vaden Rupcke and Alexis Hall passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Aspen is survived by her parents, one sister, Hazel Burns; her grandparents, Nicole Bolte, Steve Musgrove, Travis Hall, Bandy Rupcke, Fred Rupcke, and Mark Rupcke; her great grandparents, James (Wanda) Rupcke, Gloria Bates, Rickie Cornwell, Barbara Hall; three aunts, Madison Bolte, Jasmine Rupcke, and Kaitlin Rupcke; two uncles, Dalton (Jealasie) Rupcke and James Rupcke; and several cousins.

Service information

Jun 23
Graveside Service
Friday, June 23, 2023
5:00PM
