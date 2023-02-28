METROPOLIS, Ill. — Ashley Jill Parr, 42, of Metropolis, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Jerry Parr officiating. Burial will follow at IOOF cemetery in Metropolis.
Jill was born March 26, 1980, in Evansville, Indiana. She previously worked in medical billing at Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis, and Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah. After years of chronic pancreatitis, she had her pancreas removed along with islet cell transplantation at University of Chicago Medical Center. This provided relief from her pain, but other health problems began. She received much love and encouragement from her support groups dealing with pancreatitis and gastroparesis awareness. She grew up in, was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Metropolis.
Jill had many interests and hobbies. As a teen she loved to go to church camp where she met some of her best friends. It was there that she first heard and fell in love with the song Awesome God. It remained a lifelong favorite of hers. She loved being outdoors and was an excellent craftsperson, creating many home goods items as gifts, and for sale at craft shows. She enjoyed shopping with Lauryn, family dinners, beach vacations, and her cats — namely Nash. Her most recent adventure was a treehouse camping trip with her son, Logan and her dad. As her health deteriorated, most of her time was spent at home. She enjoyed listening to music and watching movies with her son, Logan, and preparing for the arrival of her granddaughter in April of this year. She could definitely shop online and had ordered a complete wardrobe for the new baby, along with many other necessary items.
Jill is survived by her parents, Steve and Stacey May; daughter, Lauryn Parr (Andrew Penrod); son, Logan Parr; her granddaughter, Guinevere Ashley Penrod due April, 2023; brother, Aaron (Sarah) May; nephew, Landon May; aunts and uncles, Jerry and Carolyn May from Paducah, Kentucky, and Brenda & Chris Whitaker from Anna; and many other great aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lester and Edna Krueger and Wesley and Florence May, aunts and uncle, Norma Jean & Scott Huss, and JoAnn May.
Visitation will be held 9 a.m. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Loftus — McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814 or online at www.pancreasfoundation.org.
To plant a tree in memory of Ashley Parr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.