Arvil “Andy” Gorman, 65, of Paducah, and Sebring, Florida, passed away on Sept. 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct 3, 2021, at Noble Park in Paducah.
Andy was a retired HVAC technician from his own business and also as an RV Park manager in Florida. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Sebring, Florida, where he enjoyed going to steak and fish dinners as well as karaoke night. Andy loved helping with fundraisers, especially the Toy Ride for Kids. He was currently enjoying retirement with family in Paducah with his wife of 21 years, Pamela. Andy was a man of many hobbies. He enjoyed fishing, metal detecting, and riding his Harley. He was also a Ham and CB radio operator and had a large CB family, talking with people from all over the country. Even after his death, Andy was helping people. He was a proud organ donor and was able to honor that commitment.
Andy is survived by his wife, Pamela Gorman; children, Arvil Gorman III and wife Amber, Adam Gorman and wife LaShaundra, Larry Wyatt and wife Courtney, Sarah Wyatt; grandchildren, Haley Kuntz, Gunner, and Logan Gorman, Gwen Gorman, Mason Wyatt, Josey Wyatt, and J.T. Bova; great-grandchild, Marley Jean Kuntz; siblings, Lige Jones (Marie), Bobbie Jo Pryor (Bruce), Lisa Hall (James), Dovie Ivey, Marilyn Todd (Jack), Julian Matney (Joyce), Richard Matney; many, many stepbrothers and sisters; mother-in-law, Jean Pryor; cousin, John Marbrey; uncle, Max Marbrey; long-time friend, Dennis D. Wade; and first wife, Connie Politte (Mike).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvil Andrew and Dovie (Marbrey) Gorman; and several brothers and sisters.
Memorials may be given in Andy’s name to Toys for Tots or another child-based Christmas program.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. Condolences may be left online at www.aikins
