BENTON — Artie Alvey Petway, 98, of Benton, died at 5:33 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Petway was a pipefitter for the Local 184 Union and he was a Veteran of the Army during WWII.
He is survived by his two sons, Ronald Petway and wife Rita of Benton, Randle Petway of Calvert City; one daughter, Arlene Fowler and husband Henry of Symsonia; one sister, Doris Arnold of Huntingdon, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren, Jenifer (Ricky) Willis, Chris (Jennie) Fowler, Matt Petway, Stephanie (Jerry) Trexler, Randall (Kayla) Griggs, Tonya Korczyk, Tina Dunaway, Leslie (Chris) Cherry, Laura (Michael) Pratt, Jake (Victoria) Petway; several great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Melva Petway; parents, Artie Owen Petway and Mary Marie (Alvey) Petway.
A private family graveside service was held at noon Monday, June 6, 2022, at Herzog Cemetery in Paducah with Bro. Johnny Coffenberry officiating.
Pallbearers will be Chris Cherry, Jake Petway, Chris Fowler, Luke Willis, Ronnie Petway, Randle Petway. Honorary Pallbearers will be his little buddy, J.R. Pratt.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, 42002-7100.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
