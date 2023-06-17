On Sunday, June 11, 2023, Arthur Philip Feather, passed away at the age of 99. He was born Oct. 26, 1923, in Yonkers, New York. Art was the oldest of three children born to Anna Harris Feather and Arthur Randolph Feather.

Art graduated from Watervliet High School in Watervliet, New York. He attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, RPI, where he joined the Army Reserve (ERC) in 1942. In 1943 he was called to active duty in WW2. After Basic Training in the Medical Corps, Art was selected for the Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP) at Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana. Art served in Cherbourg, France as a member of the 165th General Hospital unit and, later, in Augsburg Germany at the 115th Station Hospital.

