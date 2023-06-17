On Sunday, June 11, 2023, Arthur Philip Feather, passed away at the age of 99. He was born Oct. 26, 1923, in Yonkers, New York. Art was the oldest of three children born to Anna Harris Feather and Arthur Randolph Feather.
Art graduated from Watervliet High School in Watervliet, New York. He attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, RPI, where he joined the Army Reserve (ERC) in 1942. In 1943 he was called to active duty in WW2. After Basic Training in the Medical Corps, Art was selected for the Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP) at Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana. Art served in Cherbourg, France as a member of the 165th General Hospital unit and, later, in Augsburg Germany at the 115th Station Hospital.
After WW2, in April 1946, Art returned to New York where he completed his degree in Chemical Engineering at RPI. In 1949, he joined West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company as a Chemical and Process Engineer. In 1968, Art moved his family to Paducah; Westvaco selected him to help design and construct its Wickliffe pulp and paper mill. He remained with the company until he retired in 1994.
In retirement, Art was generous and engaged. He attended community events and supported educational programs at PCC/WKCTC. In 2005 he established a WKCTC engineering scholarship fund. Art was a member of the Lowertown Arts District, the Market House Theatre and Museum, and was a donor to the Carson Center for the Performing Arts. Art was also an avid dancer.
Art was a member of Grace Episcopal Church for over 50 years. He was a long-term member and active in the VFW, the Rotary Club of Paducah, the Freemasons, and the Shriners. His hobbies included fishing at Kentucky Lake and he was known for fixing almost anything. He valued honesty and hard work. Art will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Art was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wanda Adamczyk Feather; and siblings, Pearl LaParl and Doris Nancy Johnson.
He is survived by one daughter, Narda Feather, of Evansville, Indiana; and five sons, Arthur Edward (Mary Beth) Feather of Monte Sereno, California, Mark (Marilyn) Feather of Louisville, Keith (Patty) Feather of Punta Gorda, Florida, Gary (Lisa) Feather of Portland, Oregon, and David (Ginger) Feather of Overland Park, Kansas. Art was also blessed with 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Art’s memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Grace Episcopal Church, 9th and Broadway, in Paducah with Charles Uhlik officiating. Visitation with the family will precede the worship starting at 1 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place at the Jaegar Memorial Gardens at Grace Episcopal Church.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Art and Wanda Feather Scholarship Fund at WKCTC, 4810 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
