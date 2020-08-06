BROOKPORT, Ill. — Arthur “Art” Owens, 82, of Brookport, died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with Kevin Richardson and Charles Tate officiating. Burial will follow in Otterbein Cemetery in Pope County.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at the funeral home with Masonic rites at 6:30 p.m.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikins
