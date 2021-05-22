GILBERTSVILLE — Arthur Raymond Lipinski, 82, of Gilbertsville, died on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air National Guard and a retired financial manager for the U.S. Postal Service.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly Lipinski of Gilbertsville; a daughter, Lori Ann Lipinski of Gilbertsville; a son, Raymond Lipinski of Tampa, Florida; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, John Lipinski of Annapolis, Maryland.
He was preceded in death by a sister and a brother. His parents were Jack and Alice Lipinski.
Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home of Benton, with the Rev. Eugene Powell officiating.
Friends may call from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
