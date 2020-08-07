BAY CITY, Ill. — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Arthur J. “Art” Owens of Bay City, Illinois. Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather died on Tuesday, August 5, 2020, at the age of 82 after suffering a severe stroke.
Art was born on May 15, 1938, in Kankakee, Illinois to Truman H. and Frances (Neveau) Owens. He married Clara Butler on March 22, 1954. They raised two children together, Frances and Harold. Art was both a tool and die maker and a farmer; he worked in the tool and die trade for over 30 years and farmed for nearly 50 years.
As a young man, Art loved the adventure and exhilaration of stock car racing. As he grew older, he was happiest when he was on his farm in Bay City, Illinois, surrounded by his family. He was known for his lively discussions and welcoming heart. Art was an active member of the Bay City Masonic Lodge for 48 years and will be forever remembered for helping his neighbors and community.
Art is survived by his wife Clara Owens; children, Frances Jenkins (Dennis) and Harold Owens; grandchildren, Jill Slaff (Jon), Jennifer Bencz (Craig), Bethany Owens, and Emily Daniel (Brian); great grandchildren, Blake Owens, Mariah Owens, William Bencz, and Grayson Bencz; brothers, Truman W. Owens, Raymond Owens, and Samuel Owens; and sisters, Judy Lyles, Vicki Goode, and Cindy Mulder.
He was preceded in death by his father, Truman H. Owens; mother, Frances (Neveau) Owens; sister, Clytie Jean Birdwell, and brothers, Dale Owens and Stephan Owens.
Family and friends may pay their respects at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Chapel, 7742 S US 45 Road, Brookport on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masonic rites will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Chapel. Services will be officiated by Richerson and Tate. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at Otterbein Cemetery, Poco Road, Pope County, Illinois.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins farmer-millerfh.com.
