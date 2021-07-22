SMITHLAND — Arnold Ray “Zip” Chittenden, 66, of Smithland, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Arnold was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and he was employed by Vulcan Materials for over 42 years. Arnold loved eating at the Kountry Kastle, drinking unsweet tea, watching UK basketball and WWE, and most of all, his family.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Tammy Jo (Hartman) Chittenden; two daughters, Danielle (Zachary) Thomas and Taylor (Dylan) Ramage, both of Smithland; one son, Brian Keith Chittenden of Calvert City; one sister, Janice (Bradley) Taylor of Grand Rivers; two brothers, Calvin (Carolyn) Chittenden of Russellville, and Ronnie (Susan) Chittenden of Marmaduke, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Dallas and Haylee Thomas, Emery Ramage and Nolan Ramage.
Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Jewell Frittz Chittenden.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Friendship Baptist Church with Jason Medley officiating. Burial will follow in Dixon Cemetery in Grand Rivers.
Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Friendship Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
