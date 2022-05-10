PRYORSBURG — Armetha Faulkner Ridenour, 77 of Pryorsburg, died at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home.
She was retired from A Plus Tax Service, and was a member of the Mt. Olive Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Chris Ridenour of Pryorsburg; and her sister, Pam Faulkner Smith of Pryorsburg.
She was preceded in death by husband, Dennis Ridenour; daughter, Jackie D. Ridenour; and one brother. Her parents were Edd & Nadine Kennedy Faulkner.
Services will be held at Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Mt. Olive Methodist Church with Rev. Keith Osborne, Rev. Brian Nance, and Rev. Curtis Goode officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Church Cemetery.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
