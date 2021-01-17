Mrs. Armatha Rohrer Woods, 85, of Dublin, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Jan. 15, 2021, at her home surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren.
Born in Graves County to the late Emerson and Ila Stephens Rohrer on April 10, 1935, Mrs. Woods was a lifelong Dublin Baptist Church member and enjoyed playing golf. She and Hobert Woods eloped on April 8, 1952, and they made their home in Chesterton, Indiana, before moving home to Dublin later in life.
Armatha enjoyed nature, bluegrass music and her family. She was a beautician and retired phone operator.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Randy) Murdock of Dublin; her son, Chad (Lisa) Woods of Dublin; her grandchildren, Courtney (Zach) Troutman, Curtis Woods, Catie Woods and Mazelyn Murdock; her great-grandchildren, Noah and Laura Troutman; her brothers, Ronnie (Bernice) Rohrer of Dublin, Kenneth (Sue) Rohrer of Westville, Indiana, and David Rohrer of Wingo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emerson and Ila Stephens Rohrer; one brother, William “Dub” (Ella) Rohrer; and sisters Lena Bell (Boyd) Burgess, Linda Mae Rohrer and Hilda (James) Rhodes.
There was a visitation for Mrs. Woods at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
