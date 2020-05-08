HAMPTON — Armale Kimberlin, 85, of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services in Salem.
Mrs. Kimberlin (Granny) had an amazing loving soul. She was loved and cared for by everyone she met. She was a farmer for most of her life, and enjoyed gardening and flowers just as much. She was one of the oldest member of North Livingston Baptist Church. Her church and grandchildren were very dear to her heart. She also enjoyed cooking, especially baking pies.
She is survived by one daughter, Mareta Moore (Mark) of Hampton; sister, Evelyn Edmonds of Hampton; two granddaughters, Kimberlie and Karlie Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Kimberlin; son, Charlie Kimberlin; sister, Linda Sue Dickerson; and her parents Edd and Isabel Dickerson.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Armale Kimberlin will be private.
Burial will follow in Hampton Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of, Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by lighting a candle or leaving a message of inspiration or support to the family online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.