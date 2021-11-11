KUTTAWA — Arley Phillips, 83, of Kuttawa, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton.
He was of the Methodist faith. He retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, JoLynn Phillips, Kuttawa; one son, Patrick Phillips, Kuttawa; two daughters, Catherine Holland, Kuttawa and Carol Hobbs, Beattyville; one sister, Ethel Halsey, Lexington; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers. His parents were Edd Phillips and Mollie Caldwell Booth.
There will be no local visitation or services. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Eastern Kentucky.
Lakeland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
